A talking fetus freaks out train passengers in NSFW Prevenge promo

In writer-director-star Alice Lowe’s horror film Prevenge, a pregnant woman is encouraged to embark on a killing spree by her unborn child. The behind-the-scenes twist? Lowe herself was heavily pregnant when she directed the film.

“I made a low-budget feature [Black Mountain Poets] over five days with a director called Jamie Adams,” Lowe told EW last year, explaining the film’s origins. “Jamie got in contact with me and said, ‘Do you want to do another one, as a writer?’ I was like, ‘In theory, I would love to, but I’m pregnant, and I just don’t think it’s viable.’ I went away and I thought, What am I doing? I’m worried about work, I’m worried about money. Why aren’t I using this opportunity? So, I said, ‘Look, if I’m a pregnant character who is taking revenge, I think I can write a pitch for that.’ He was like, ‘That’s a brilliant idea but I think you should direct it.’ [Laughs] I was like, ‘Oh my god, what am I doing, taking this on?’”

“Because I was so heavily pregnant — I was about six months at this stage — it meant that I had to write it really, really quickly and the preproduction had to happen simultaneously,” she added. “We filmed two months later, while I was about seven-and-a-half months pregnant.”

Prevenge is now available to watch on the horror streaming service Shudder, which has just released a darkly hilarious skit in which British train passengers find themselves being insulted and terrorized by a fake-fetus. Watch that new video, above.