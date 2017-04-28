The newly refurbished Quad Cinema in New York City is celebrating writer-director Larry Cohen’s locally-shot films next month with the retrospective “Larry Cohen’s New York,” which runs May 6-7 (tickets available here). The lineup is stuffed with cult classics like The Ambulance, Black Caesar, Perfect Strangers, Q, Special Effects, and, of course, his 1985 horror-satire The Stuff, which concerns a deadly dessert.

Cohen himself will be attending many of the screenings including the so-called “Whisper” cut of his 1976 film God Told Me To, about a Catholic cop who investigates a series of murders perpetrated by different culprits, all of whom claim that God made them commit the crime.

“If you look at religious art over the centuries, it’s just so full of violence,” says Cohen, explaining the inspiration behind the film. “I mean, God is such a violent creature. I thought, Oh my god, there’s never been an arch-villain in fiction as blood-thirsty as God. I’ve made pictures about monster babies and ice cream. So many of my movies have been about benevolent things that turn into things of horror. How about God? Suppose God is wreaking havoc on the streets of the city? Bernard Herrmann (legendary Psycho and Taxi Driver composer) was going to do the music. So, we put together the picture to show him and I put some of his music on the track. We had a bunch of scenes that we ended up taking out of the picture, which I’m sorry we did, because the picture’s better with those scenes in it. Then Bernard Hermmann didn’t do the music, because he died. So, that’s what the ‘Whisper’ version is. It’s never been seen in New York — it’s never been seen anywhere, really.”

You can exclusively watch the new trailer for Cohen’s retrospective, above.