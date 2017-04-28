Stephen King's Firestarter getting remake from Get Out producers

Blumhouse founder Jason Blum announced Thursday that filmmaker Akiva Goldsman will cowrite and direct a new version of Stephen King’s novel Firestarter for the production company. Blum made the announcement at the inaugural Overlook Film Festival in Mt. Hood, Oregon, at a screening of Goldsman’s new film, Stephanie.

Originally published in 1980, Firestarter concerns a young girl named Charlie who can create fire with her mind. The book was previously adapted for the big screen in 1984 with a cast that featured Drew Barrymore, David Keith, Martin Sheen, and George C. Scott.

Goldsman is best known as a screenwriter with a list of credits which include Cinderella Man, I Am Legend, and another upcoming King adaptation, The Dark Tower. Recent Blumhouse releases include the box office hits Split and Get Out.

Watch the trailer for the original adaptation of Firestarter above.