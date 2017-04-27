Romy and Michele reunion: Lisa Kudrow and Mira Sorvino reenact their favorite scene

Watch the clip above, and catch the entire exclusive People/Entertainment Weekly Network (PEN) special, EW Reunites: The cast of Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion, here or download the free app on your favorite device.

It’s the Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion…Reunion! As crazy as it sounds, it’s been 20 years since this hilariously irreverent, female-led comedy hit theaters, and EW got stars Mira Sorvino and Lisa Kudrow back together to dish on what they remembered best from making this much-loved film.

“The point of it was to have fun and to create fun,” Sorvino said of her experience on the Romy and Michele set. “And I’ve never had so much fun on a set as I have on that one.”

The pair specifically remembered one scene as the funniest, when the girls are decked out in their “businesswoman” finest, already on their way to the high school reunion with a plan to wow their old peers. They stop at a diner and ask the waitress if they have “a businesswoman special.” The waitress (Pat Crawford Brown) obviously has no idea what they’re talking about, but the girls persist.

“That’s what they’re called — businesswomen. And if you say it enough, then people will believe you!” Kudrow mused about the scene. “I love that; it makes me laugh.”

The scene ends when the mystified waitress asks them, “What kinda business you in?”

“…And we just look at her blankly, because we haven’t thought that far ahead yet!” Sorvino recalled, laughing.

Of course, Romy ends up devising the perfect plan—to arrive at the reunion and tell everyone that the girls invented Post-it notes. And we all remember how that turns out.