Lisa Kudrow doesn't remember her famous Romy and Michele dance

Two decades after a pair of SoCal blondes named Romy White and Michele Weinberger did up their high school reunion, EW threw a little reunion of its own, bringing together comedy goddess Lisa Kudrow and Oscar-winner Mira Sorvino to reminisce about the hilarity that is Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion.

“Well hopefully, one day, there will be a movie about what they’re doing today,” quipped Sorvino about the possibility of a Romy and Michele sequel (hey, if they’re rebooting everything else, why not these girls?).

“Romy and Michele Get Married,” suggested Lisa Kudrow in response.

Sorvino, for one, was shocked that certain memories from the shoot didn’t seem to stick with her costar. “She doesn’t remember the club dancing routine!” she said of Kudrow. “It’s like the macarena, and then we did kick, open, side-to-side.”

“I don’t remember that,” Kudrow replied. “I don’t have a lot of room in my brain. So once it’s done, it has to clear out for the next thing.”

Watch the exclusive clip above to see other favorite moments the pair remember, which includes Romy’s best line, used to deal with an unwanted advance at the club: “Would you excuse me? I cut my foot before, and my shoe is filling up with blood.”