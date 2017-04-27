You snappin’ to me?

Robert De Niro is now on Snapchat. Well, sort of. The actor got a lesson on how to use the social app as part of the 2017 Tribeca Film Festival.

Alex Berry, a finalist in the Tribeca Snapchat Shorts category, schooled the festival co-founder in the art of Snapchatting. The Snapchat Shorts category is in its second year and has been expanded this year to include a section for storytelling on the app.

De Niro had fun with a range of the app’s features, testing out such iconic filters as the puppy filter, the flower crown, and the voice changer. The typically serious Oscar-winning actor was all smiles in a series of clips where he experimented with the filters. Though he seemed to enjoy himself, there’s no word yet on whether De Niro has plans to download the app and start sharing Snapchat stories with the world.

Robert De Niro — Oscar winner, Scorsese muse, Tribeca co-founder, Snapchatter. #Flawless.

Watch the video above to see more of De Niro’s Snapchat antics.