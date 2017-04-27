Tilda Swinton unveils super weird 'Super Pig Project' in Okja promo

Tilda Swinton reteamed with her Snowpiercer director Bong Joon-ho for her next movie, Okja — and it looks like she’s having a helluva time working on it. The actress features in a new promo video for the film in which her character, Lucy Mirando, explains what the corporation at the center of this story is up to.

Mirando Corporation is dedicated to “organic harvesting” with their “Peachy Delight baking goods” and “Happy Pup treats,” as well as its research through Mirando Transformatives and the Mirando Animal Wellness Center. As Lucy, the CEO, notes, her scientists “have discovered that while Mirando pigs dream peaceful and lovely dreams, those less-fortunate pigs suffer from the most dreadful night terrors.”

The cheery music cuts into a discordant track as Lucy offers a vision of what those night terrors might look like. “Pigs deserve happy dreams, just like the rest of us,” she says, back in her upbeat persona.

That’s where the “Super Pig Project” comes in. Netflix erected a viral site to go along with the film that further teases the origin of Okja, the titular animal. “We’ve successfully reproduced 26 miracle piglets by non-forced, natural mating” which were then placed “in 26 different countries with esteemed farmers.

Another viral video on the site explains this “entirely new, scientifically groundbreaking species” of pig “will singlehandedly remedy the planet’s food shortage crisis. Mirando’s Super Pigs won’t only be big and beautiful, they’ll be genetically engineered to leave the minimal environmental footprint, consuming less feed and producing fewer excretions.”

Only one was crowned Super Pig and that Super Pig, per the website, is Okja. “Raised in South Korea by an esteemed farmer, she will go on to feed the world and will present Mirando Corp across the globe,” a description states.

The story at the center of the film is about this animal’s bound with a young girl named Mija (Seo Hyun An), who will risk everything to prevent Mirando Corp from kidnapping her best friend. Okja is “a very shy and introverted animal. It’s a unique animal that we’ve not seen before,” Joon-ho told EW of the shy beast.

Lily Collins plays Red, a member of an animal activist group, while the cast is rounded out by Devon Bostick, Steven Yeun, Byun Heebong, Shirley Henderson, Daniel Henshall, Yoon Je Moon, and Choi Wooshik.

And for your added enjoyment, Swinton’s Lucy has her own Twitter feed. “Can’t wait to share with you a decade’s worth of progress. The world will be forever changed,” she wrote on Wednesday.

Can't wait to share with you a decade's worth of progress. The world will be forever changed! 🌱 — Lucy Mirando (@lucymirando) April 26, 2017

Okja will premiere on Netflix this June 28.