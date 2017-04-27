Miracle actor Michael Mantenuto found dead at age 35

This article originally appeared on PEOPLE.com.

Actor Michael Mantenuto, best known for his role as Jack O’Callahan in Disney’s Miracle, has died. He was 35.

The actor was found dead in his car on Monday afternoon after sustaining a self-inflicted gunshot wound, the King County medical examiner’s office in Seattle, Washington, stated, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Mantenuto starred alongside Kurt Russell in the Disney sports film about the 1980 U.S. hockey team’s victory over the Soviet Union team.

He went on to land a role in the 2006 TV movie Dirtbags and a small role in the 2008 comedy Surfer, Dude. Mantenuto eventually quit acting to enlist in the army.