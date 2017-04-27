MTV has done away with gender-specific categories for their upcoming Movie & TV Awards, and now, they’re taking it one step further.

To further cement their commitment to breaking down the gender wall, the awards show has named Billions breakout Asia Kate Dillon as their first presenter of the night, EW can announce exclusively. Dillon is the first gender non-binary identifying actor to be cast on a major TV series.

“I grew up with MTV. It was the pop culture voice of my generation,” said Dillon. “MTV continues to be a voice for the culture it represents. I am honored to open the show as a presenter as MTV makes strides once more by doing away with binary acting categories, celebrating television and film in a truly inclusive way.”

This isn’t the first time this season that gender has come into play at major awards ceremonies. As reported by EW earlier this month, Dillon wrote a letter to the TV Academy regarding their submission to either gender acting category.

“I’d like to know if in your eyes ‘actor’ and ‘actress’ denote anatomy or identity and why it is necessary to denote either in the first place?” asked the agender actor. “The reason I’m hoping to engage you in a conversation about this is because if the categories of ‘actor’ and ‘actress’ are in fact supposed to represent ‘best performance by a person who identifies as a woman’ and ‘best performance by a person who identifies as a man’ then there is no room for my identity within that award system binary.”

Since then, the Academy has stated that performers can submit into either category, with Dillon choosing to go with “supporting actor” as it matched the non-gendered term they use.

The MTV Movie & TV Awards will be hosted by Adam Devine and will air on MTV on May 7.