The Wonders reunite to perform 'That Thing You Do!' in L.A.

Johnathon Schaech, Ethan Embry, and Tom Everett Scott rocked the Roxy on Tuesday night.

The trio’s on-stage performance in Los Angeles marked the latest semi-reunion of The Wonders, formerly named The Oneders, from the 1996 movie That Thing You Do! While they were sans Tom Hanks, who played Mr. White, Schaech (Jimmy Mattingly), Embry (the unnamed bass player), and Scott (Shades) rocked out to the titular song.

“I hate that song,” Embry recalled to EW of the track for the film’s 20th anniversary. “I remember it reached that point of, like, ‘I can’t play this song one more time.’” Still, Josh Adam Meyers, who facilitated the reunion for The Goddamn Comedy Jam, noted the performance was “magical” in a video post on Instagram. “[Tom Hanks,] you were missed.”

We reunited The Wonders aka The Oneders from the movie That Thing You Do. Played the hit song from the movie. It was magical. Thank you @thetomeverettscott @johnschaech @ethanembry. #stevezahn and @tomhanks you were missed! One of the best @thegdcomedyjam we have ever done. A post shared by Josh Adam Meyers (@joshadammeyers) on Apr 26, 2017 at 12:46am PDT

Steve Zahn (Lenny Haiz) was also missing in action, but the group had a stand-in (i.e. someone wearing a cut-out of Zahn’s face).

thank u @stephenzahn surrogate #thewonders #theoneders #thatthingyoudo @headbitchmusic A post shared by Ryan Vaughn (@ryandrummerboy) on Apr 25, 2017 at 9:53pm PDT

Scott teased the concert on Twitter with a link pointing to The Goddamn Comedy Jam with Bill Burr. “Tonight at the Roxy their might be a little surprise for TTYD,” he wrote. He then appeared in a backstage photo posted to Embry’s account with the message, “When we reunion, we reunion hard.”

Los Angelenos!! Tonight at the Roxy their might be a little surprise for TTYD! fans…😎https://t.co/wb40lcNpvV — Tom Everett Scott (@TomEScott) April 25, 2017

When we reunion, we reunion hard. pic.twitter.com/qv9yM9vCt9 — Ethan Embry (@EmbryEthan) April 26, 2017

See more photos and video from their reunion performance below.

gonna leave this right here… #thewonders #theoneders #thatthingyoudo #skitchpatterson #tbplayer #jimmymattingly #reunion @headbitchmusic A post shared by Ryan Vaughn (@ryandrummerboy) on Apr 25, 2017 at 9:44pm PDT