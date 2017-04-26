The Wonders reunite to perform 'That Thing You Do!' in L.A.

Johnathon Schaech, Ethan Embry, and Tom Everett Scott rocked the Roxy on Tuesday night.
The trio’s on-stage performance in Los Angeles marked the latest semi-reunion of The Wonders, formerly named The Oneders, from the 1996 movie That Thing You Do! While they were sans Tom Hanks, who played Mr. White, Schaech (Jimmy Mattingly), Embry (the unnamed bass player), and Scott (Shades) rocked out to the titular song.
“I hate that song,” Embry recalled to EW of the track for the film’s 20th anniversary. “I remember it reached that point of, like, ‘I can’t play this song one more time.’” Still, Josh Adam Meyers, who facilitated the reunion for The Goddamn Comedy Jam, noted the performance was “magical” in a video post on Instagram. “[Tom Hanks,] you were missed.”
Steve Zahn (Lenny Haiz) was also missing in action, but the group had a stand-in (i.e. someone wearing a cut-out of Zahn’s face).
Scott teased the concert on Twitter with a link pointing to The Goddamn Comedy Jam with Bill Burr. “Tonight at the Roxy their might be a little surprise for TTYD,” he wrote. He then appeared in a backstage photo posted to Embry’s account with the message, “When we reunion, we reunion hard.”
See more photos and video from their reunion performance below.