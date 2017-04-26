McG no longer directing Masters of the Universe

He-Man has the power — but he doesn’t have a director.

McG (Charlie’s Angels), who has been on board to direct the long-discussed Masters of the Universe reboot since early 2016, is no longer attached to the movie and Sony is meeting with directors, EW has learned from a source familiar with production, who also says David S. Goyer (Batman Begins, Man of Steel) is writing the screenplay for the event film.

While the studio looks for new leadership behind the camera, EW has confirmed that Sony has scheduled the movie for a Dec. 18, 2019 release.

On the casting front, EW has also learned that many actors, including A-list talent, are vying for key roles.

Last June, Twilight star Kellan Lutz tweeted about the “amazing meeting” he had with then-director McG and producer Mary Viola. The director later confirmed the meeting in an interview with IGN and said Lutz would be considered “very, very carefully,” noting how “passionate” he is about the character and story. No word yet if he’s among the stars still being considered for the lead role.

Beginning as a line of toys and their accompanying mini-comics from Mattel, Masters of the Universe spawned several animated series, and eventually, in 1987, a live-action film starring Dolph Lundgren as Prince Adam a.k.a. the warrior He-Man, the defender of Eternia. Frank Langella portrayed He-Man’s nemesis Skeletor.