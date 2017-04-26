Entertainment Weekly

Movies

M. Night Shyamalan confirms sequel to both Spilt and Unbreakable

‘Glass’ comes to theaters on Jan. 18, 2019

@jmcgvrn

Posted on

We all know about director M. Night Shyamalan’s flair for rug-pulling and the theatrical gesture. On Tuesday night, the Sixth Sense and Split director tweeted out a tease for some forthcoming news — which led many of his 100,000+ followers to speculate that the news would have something to do with a sequel to this year’s huge horror hit Split. And fans who have seen the film know that a sequel to Split also means a sequel to Unbreakable, another beloved film in the Shyamalan canon.

And Wednesday, Shyamalan seemed to confirmed what everyone was waiting for. The Split sequel — entitled Glass — is now officially in the works with Blumhouse and Universal Pictures and has a release date of Jan. 18, 2019.

In January, shortly before Split opened in theaters (going on to gross $275 million), the director talked to EW about the possibility of a follow-up.

“The answer is yes,” Shyamalan said after being asked if he desired to continue the story. “I’m just such a wimp sometimes. I don’t know what’s going to happen when I go off in my room, a week after this film opens, to write the script. But I’m going to start writing.”

He also confirmed then that Split star James McAvoy was already on board for a potential sequel: “Oh yeah, he knew from the beginning. And he was pumped. He was like, ‘Oh, man, I might get to do another movie with Bruce [Willis]? My God!'”

For EW’s 2015 Oral History of Unbreakable — with multiple allusions to a sequel — click here. At that time, Jackson remarked, “[Shyamalan]’s still around. Bruce is still around. I’m still around. And I’d love to break out of the asylum.”

Indeed he will.