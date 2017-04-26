Karen Gillan is poised to become a major part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with her upcoming appearances in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 and Avengers: Infinity War, but the story of Nebula was almost cut deadly short.

In an interview with ScreenCrush, Gillan revealed her character was originally going to be killed off in Guardians of the Galaxy, only to be saved before filming her death scene.

“There was a point where Nebula actually died in the first movie,” the actress said. “I thought, ‘Okay, so that’s going to be it for her,’ at one point. Then suddenly they rewrote her ending — and then they rewrote it again, and I was like, ‘Oh, okay. What’s going on?’ I was really shocked when I got to come back and as part of the team in the next movie. That was amazing! I definitely didn’t expect that.”

Last seen escaping after a defeat at the hands of her sister Gamora (Zoe Saldana), Nebula, the adopted daughter of Thanos (Josh Brolin), was a blue thorn in the side of the rag-tag Guardians team in director James Gunn’s 2015 superhero film.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, which also stars Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista, and Kurt Russell, flies into theaters on May 5.