Joe Johnston to direct Chronicles of Narnia revival The Silver Chair

Joe Johnston will be in the director’s seat for The Chronicles of Narnia: The Silver Chair.

EW has confirmed that the Captain America and Jumanji helmer is set to direct TriStar Pictures’ revival of the film series based on C.S. Lewis’ classic fantasy novels.

Lewis’ books were previously adapted into 2005’s The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe and 2008’s Prince Caspian, both of which were distributed by Disney, and 2010’s The Voyage of the Dawn Treader, which was released by 20th Century Fox. Last year, Sony’s TriStar division announced that it was teaming up with the Mark Gordon Company, the C.S. Lewis Company, and eOne to “tackle the continuing story with a fresh approach.”

The fourth of Lewis’ seven Narnia tales, The Silver Chair follows schoolmates Eustace Scrubb and Jill Pole as they try to find and rescue the rightful heir to the Narnian throne.

Johnson is a former visual effects artist and a veteran director of adventure films, with credits including Honey I Shrunk the Kids, The Rocketeer, and Jurassic Park III.

Producer Mark Gordon said in a statement, “Joe is a wonderful storyteller who is equally at home in the biggest franchises and the most intimate character pieces. Because C. S. Lewis’ story is iconic and epic but also tender, personal, and emotional, he’s the perfect choice to bring The Silver Chair to the screen.”

Variety first reported the news.