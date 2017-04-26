Entertainment Weekly

Here's how much money you'd need to be Iron Man

Genius. Billionaire. Playboy. Philanthropist.

Tony Stark wasn’t kidding about the billionaire part. It takes that kind of net worth to even think about becoming his superhero alter ego, Iron Man.

A new video from Coinage, Time Inc.’s personal finance video company, breaks down the big price tag of putting on the red and gold suit. Tony Stark’s expenses include his $117.2 million Malibu mansion, his essential $36 million life-saving arc reactor, a range of eight suits — which cost about $7 billion ($10-15 million of that on each suit is just for the gold titanium exterior) — and the $10-30 million cost of the system Stark has named J.A.R.V.I.S. While Stark’s cocky sense of humor may be free, his heroism costs a pretty penny.

RELATED: Here’s how much money you’d need to be Batman

Even without the finer points of Tony Stark’s lavish lifestyle, it would cost approximately $8.4 billion per year to be Iron Man. Watch the video above for the breakdown of the Avenger’s most basic expenses.