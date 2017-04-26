Genius. Billionaire. Playboy. Philanthropist.

Tony Stark wasn’t kidding about the billionaire part. It takes that kind of net worth to even think about becoming his superhero alter ego, Iron Man.

A new video from Coinage, Time Inc.’s personal finance video company, breaks down the big price tag of putting on the red and gold suit. Tony Stark’s expenses include his $117.2 million Malibu mansion, his essential $36 million life-saving arc reactor, a range of eight suits — which cost about $7 billion ($10-15 million of that on each suit is just for the gold titanium exterior) — and the $10-30 million cost of the system Stark has named J.A.R.V.I.S. While Stark’s cocky sense of humor may be free, his heroism costs a pretty penny.

Even without the finer points of Tony Stark’s lavish lifestyle, it would cost approximately $8.4 billion per year to be Iron Man. Watch the video above for the breakdown of the Avenger’s most basic expenses.