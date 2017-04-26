The Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 soundtrack is all that and a bag of chips.

Doritos will play an important role in introducing the latest Marvel film’s soundtrack to the galaxy: it will be available as part of custom Doritos bags that feature a retro cassette tape player, inspired by Peter Quill’s Walkman in the films.

Starting on Friday, April 28, fans can listen to the likes of Fleetwood Mac, George Harrison, and Sam Cooke (and a new rap featuring David Hasselhoff!) out of a bag of chips. The limited edition bags drop the same day as the soundtrack, a.k.a. Awesome Mix Volume 2, releases in more stereotypical formats like digital downloads and physical CDs. The custom bags will be for sale on Amazon.com/Doritos and play a role in special “Rock Out Loud” events in New York and Los Angeles.

The custom bags are part of a larger collaboration between Frito-Lay and Marvel Studio that features Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2 branding on a variety of Doritos packaging in advance of the movie’s May 5th release date. The soundtrack is nearly as hotly anticipated as the film itself. Director James Gunn told EW that coming up with the songs for the sequel was intimidating given the unprecedented success of the first soundtrack. When released in July 2014, the original became the only soundtrack album in history consisting entirely of previously released songs to hit No.1 on the U.S. Billboard 200 chart.

“The soundtrack to the first Guardians of the Galaxy film was a hit and became immensely popular with music fans, so we wanted to create a unique way for fans to experience the second installment,” said Ryan Matiyow, senior director of marketing at Frito-Lay North America. “This collaboration across entertainment and music will give fans a new and different way to experience both the soundtrack and Doritos snacks.”

So if you’ve been thinking, “I love my Doritos, but I really wish the packaging could play some awesome tunes,” your prayers have been answered.