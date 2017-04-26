Entertainment Weekly

A gamer becomes a fighter in Dave Bautista-starring 'Enter the Warriors Gate' — exclusive clip

In the new fantasy-adventure film Enter the Warriors Gate, a teenage gamer named Jack (Uriah Shelton) is transported to an ancient empire after a mysterious chest opens a gateway through time. There, he discovers that the populace is being terrorized by a cruel barbarian king, played by Dave Bautista from the Guardians of the Galaxy movies. Can Jack’s gaming skills help him defeat the barbarian, protect a beautiful princess, and somehow find his way back home?

Enter the Warriors Gate is directed by Matthias Hoene (Cockneys vs Zombies) and written by Robert Mark Kamen (The Transporter) and French filmmaker Luc Besson (The Fifth Element, the upcoming Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets). The film costars Mark Chao and Ni Ni.

Watch the trailer for Enter the Warriors Gate below and an exclusive clip from the film, above.

Enter the Warriors Gate is now available exclusively on DirecTV and will be released in theaters, on VOD, and via Digital HD, May 5.