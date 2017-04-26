Alien: Covenant prologue reveals Noomi Rapace’s Elizabeth Shaw

Is there a better way to celebrate Alien Day than with a brand new and tantalizing prologue before Alien: Covenant hits theaters next month? We didn’t think so.

In this rather intriguing clip, we learn what exactly happened after we left Dr. Elizabeth Shaw (Noomi Rapace) and David (Michael Fassbender) — or rather, the decapitated head of android David — after they escaped at the end of 2012’s Prometheus. We see how David got a body again (sort of seems like hooking up a more complicated VCR) and how the pair set off to meet their makers.

“I put [director Ridley Scott] in the class of master filmmaker because he manages to do everything that’s entertaining—which is one of the hardest things to do,” Fassbender told EW recently. “To have that and the action, the humor, the character relationships and then these real questions about life and the origins of life and what happens in the afterlife if there is an afterlife? It makes it pretty special.”

How this all folds into the events of Covenant is yet to be seen. Hurry up, May 19!