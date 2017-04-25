Warner Bros. and the theme park developer Miral are pulling back the curtain on Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi, releasing new renderings of the $1-billion venture poised to bring DC Comics superheroes, Looney Tunes and Hanna-Barbera cartoons, and old Hollywood glamor to life in the United Arab Emirates.

Set to open next year on the man-made Yas Island, the theme park will feature rides, family-friendly attractions, a hotel, and live entertainment spread across six themed lands.

Visitors will enter the indoor park through Warner Bros. Plaza, a celebration of Hollywood’s golden age, while Metropolis and Gotham City sections will showcase the gleaming skyscrapers and dark alleys of Superman and Batman’s respective hometowns. For animation aficionados, Cartoon Junction, Dynamite Gulch, and Bedrock will feature attractions based on characters like Bugs Bunny, Scooby-Doo, and the Flintstones.

Yas Island is also home to a Ferrari theme park, a water park, Formula One racetrack, and a golf course, and it is the future site of SeaWorld Abu Dhabi.

Check out an image of Warner Bros. Plaza above and the other five lands below.