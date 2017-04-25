Vin Diesel tells his side of the Charlize Theron Fast 8 kiss story

Vin Diesel was barely able to keep it together during his Tuesday appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, as the Fate of the Furious star defended his onscreen kiss with Charlize Theron, who plays a villainous hacker in the eighth installment of the Fast franchise, The Fate of the Furious. In one scene, she forcefully kisses him in an attempt to show that his loyalties have shifted, resulting in a kiss that is now disputed by the pair.

Speaking to host Ellen DeGeneres earlier this month, Theron compared Diesel to a “dead fish,” and explained of their lip-lock: “It looks like a forceful kiss. It looks like I’m assaulting his face with my mouth.” The scene in question occurs after Diesel’s Dom Toretto betrays his Fast family for reasons not-yet-revealed. “I’m the crazy chick that’s doing this horrible thing to him and, as he should’ve, his character is just standing there frozen, like a dead fish,” Theron said.

But when Ellen mentioned these comments to Diesel this week, the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 star stood up in mock shock at the mention of “dead fish.”

“C’mon guys! Do I look like a dead fish?!” Diesel asked the audience, which cheered. He added, “First of all, you don’t come on Ellen, with the wonderful animation of Finding Dory, and compare me to a dead fish. Right or wrong?”

All this kiss-and-telling actually started when Diesel himself commented on the kiss in an interview with USA Today. “I was definitely not complaining,” he said, adding, “Charlize Theron is not a bad kissing partner to have. There are worse things that can happen to you. … Do I know she enjoyed it? Oh, my God, yeah. A kiss cannot lie, lips don’t lie. No, they didn’t. She OWNED it.”