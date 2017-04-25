The ridiculous cost of Kevin's trip in Home Alone 2

The McCallisters have a family Christmas travel tradition: It’s known as forgetfully leaving their son Kevin “home alone.”

In Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, Kevin boards the wrong plane amid another family airport travel rush and ends up in New York while the rest of his family is Florida-bound for Christmas. Luckily, precocious Kevin has his dad’s wallet full of credit cards and has no problem using them. Among some of the extravagant expenditures is a room at the famed Plaza Hotel — and a lot of room service. (Think a whopping $967.43!)

But that’s just the beginning of his adventures in the Big Apple. For the breakdown of how much Kevin’s Christmas trip to New York City cost, watch the video above.