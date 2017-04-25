Star Wars: Episode 9 gets release date, Indiana Jones 5 gets pushed back

The Star Wars saga is moving from December to May, and the fifth Indiana Jones movie will be pushed back a year from July 2019 to 2020, according to a new rundown of release dates from Walt Disney Studios.

The young Han Solo movie, starring Alden Ehrenreich, is already breaking the winter cycle for the Star Wars stand-alones, with its release of May 25, 2018, but now we see the saga films will shift back to that traditional springtime berth with Episode 9. That follow-up to this December’s The Last Jedi will be in theaters on May 24, 2019.

The other major move in the announcement was the untitled fifth Indiana Jones movie, which director Steven Spielberg and Harrison Ford have promised fans. Instead of July 19, 2019, it will be in theaters July 10, 2020.

Part of the reason for that is Spielberg keeps letting other new projects cut in line. In addition to Summer 2018’s Ready Player One, which he has already shot and is currently in postproduction, he’ll be starting the Pentagon Papers movie with Tom Hanks and Meryl Streep in a few weeks, with plans to have it in theaters by the end of the year.

He’s also planning The Kidnapping of Edgardo Mortara, about the Vatican baptism of a young Jewish boy in the 1850s, before returning to his bullwhip-cracking archaeologist.

For a full rundown of all the scheduling changes for Disney’s animation division, check out EW’s story here.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is out Dec. 15.