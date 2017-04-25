Why Goldie Hawn wanted to do Snatched with Amy Schumer

To read more from EW’s Summer Movie Preview, pick up the new issue of Entertainment Weekly on stands now, or buy it here. Don’t forget to subscribe for more exclusive interviews and photos, only in EW.

Sure, there’s plenty of bawdy laughs, high jinks, and pratfalls in Snatched (in theaters May 12), about a recently dumped woman (Amy Schumer) whose vacation to South America with her scaredy-cat mother (Goldie Hawn) turns into a zany kidnapping adventure. Think prison breaks, outrunning bad guys through a jungle, and a particularly lethal dance move. But at its core, it’s a tender relationship study of the often complicated bonds between mothers and daughters. “As a new parent, it’s what got me excited to make this movie,” says Jonathan Levine (The Night Before). “It’s what I gravitate towards — real character stuff in the midst of funny.”

The script and its subject similarly held appeal for Hawn, who hadn’t been in a film since 2002’s The Banger Sisters, but the real lure was her costar, whom she’d come to admire after seeing Trainwreck. “I loved it,” Hawn says. “I saw Amy’s range and her brilliance. She’s a funny, smart person who can also make you cry. I didn’t care about doing something that doesn’t stimulate me. But this is Amy. To be matched with someone so deeply instinctive, naturally funny, and incredibly brilliant? It’s a great coup.” For us, the audience, too.