Madonna rebukes Blond Ambition biopic: 'Only I can tell my story'

Madonna doesn’t seem to be getting into the groove of the planned movie about her life.

On Instagram Tuesday, the queen of pop expressed her distaste with the biopic, which EW previously confirmed is currently in the early stages of development at Universal under the title Blond Ambition. If produced, the film will chronicle the industry icon’s rise to fame in 1980s New York City, where she spent the formative years of her career cutting her teeth on the underground music scene before splashing into the mainstream with an eponymous debut album.

“Nobody knows what I know and what I have seen. Only I can tell my story,” Madonna captioned a throwback photo of herself on the social media site. “Anyone else who tries is a charlatan and a fool [who’s looking] for instant gratification without doing the work. This is a disease in our society.”

Nobody knows what I know and what I have seen. Only I can tell my story. 📚Anyone else who tries is a charlatan and a fool. 🤡. Looking for instant gratification without doing the work. This is a disease in our society. ✍️🙃 A post shared by Madonna (@madonna) on Apr 25, 2017 at 10:26am PDT

Blond Ambition was written by Elyse Hollander, who topped the 2016 Black List with what was deemed by roughly 500 studio executives as the best unproduced screenplay in Hollywood.

Brett Ratner (Rush Hour) and Michael De Luca (Fifty Shades of Grey) are reportedly set to produce the project at Universal, which found critical and commercial success (plus an Academy Award win) in 2015 with Straight Outta Compton, a dramatization of the rise of N.W.A., a rap supergroup that featured Ice Cube, Dr. Dre, and Eazy-E, among others.