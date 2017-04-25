Lowriders director hopes film 'shows a different side of who Latinos are in the States'

To read more from EW’s Summer Movie Preview, pick up the new issue of Entertainment Weekly on stands now, or buy it here. Don’t forget to subscribe for more exclusive interviews and photos, only in EW.

In Lowriders, an intergenerational drama set in East Los Angeles, a gifted teenage street artist, Danny (Gabriel Chavarria), is torn between his father, Miguel (Demian Bichir), and ex-con brother Ghost (Theo Rossi) as they square off in a lowrider competition. Melissa Benoist (Supergirl) stars as Danny’s love interest, and Eva Longoria plays Miguel’s wife. “I hope that the film shows a different side of who Latinos are in the States,” Peruvian director Ricardo de Montreuil (Máncora) says, “and that people understand that lowriders should be considered part of American folklore, such as jazz or rock.”

Part of the reason for the latter being, De Montreuil explains, that the lowrider tradition was created in California in the ’40s. He adds that he agrees that his aim to show Latinos and lowriders in a new light is especially important considering the current political climate. “Sometimes people forget that Mexican-Americans are really American,” he continues. “A lot of them don’t speak Spanish or have never been to Mexico, so somehow I want to demystify that and show that they are a very important part of the American cultural fabric.” The trailer below has Danny discussing just that.

“Me and my homies, we’ve never been to Mexico and no, our Spanish ain’t perfect, but you could find us partying with the hipsters in Echo Park, chillin’ at the skatepark in Venice, or doing karaoke in K-Town, but for kids like me, sometimes we do end up the night at Taco Zone,” Danny says. “Yeah, we eat tacos. Why not, right?” Plus, we see Danny fighting to pursue his art, while his father struggles to mend his relationship with his sons.

Lowriders drives into theaters on May 12.