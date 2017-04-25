Kingsman: The Golden Circle full trailer is finally here

It’s been more than a year since the rumors began, and now after a subliminal tease, we’re finally getting a good solid look at what Kingsman Esq. has in store for a second act.

The full-length trailer arrived Monday for director Matthew Vaughn’s Kingsman: The Golden Circle, the follow-up to 2015’s spy-action-comedy Kingsman: The Secret Service. As you can see, the loopy, beyond-Bond pyrotechnics and anarchic energy of the first film are in for a big double Scotch in the sequel.

Taron Egerton, who made his feature film debut in the original Kingsman, is back as the suave super-spy named Eggsy. Colin Firth is also back as Eggsy’s mentor Harry (despite the character’s apparent demise), and he’s joined by a deep bench of fellow Oscar-winners, including Jeff Bridges and Halle Berry, as members of the American shingle of Kingsman, called the Statesman. Julianne Moore plays a global entrepreneur-gone-gonzo. Channing Tatum, Pedro Pascal, and the Rocket Man himself, Elton John, round out the new cast.

Watch the trailer above. Kingman: The Golden Circle hits theaters on Sept. 29.