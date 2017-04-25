Isle of Dogs poster drops into Wes Anderson's stop-motion animated film

Take a look at Wes Anderson’s next movie.

Fox Searchlight revealed the first poster for Isle of Dogs, the illustrious filmmaker’s animated story about a boy’s odyssey to find his pup. There’s still a ways away before the film hits theaters — after all, the stop-motion animation process takes a heck of a long time — but the new one-sheet reveals the kid and some of the canines at the center of this tale.

As Isle of Dogs is set in Japan, the poster features both English and Japanese text in name-dropping the project’s immense cast.

Edward Norton, Bill Murray, Jeff Goldblum, Tilda Swinton, and Bob Balaban are Andersonian regulars at this point. But then there’s Bryan Cranston, Frances McDormand, Greta Gerwig, Scarlett Johansson, Liev Schreiber, Fisher Stevens, Courtney B. Vance, Frank Wood, Harvey Keitel, Yoko Ono, Akira Ito, Mari Natsuki, Yojiro Noda, Kunichi Nomura, Koyu Rankin, and Akira Takayama.

See? Immense. Check out the poster above.

Written, directed, and produced by Anderson, Isle of Dogs began production last December and Fox Searchlight revealed a first look at a dog named Rex, voiced by Norton.

During a lengthy discussion about his career at ARTE Cinema (via IndieWire), Anderson said of the film’s inspiration, “I really liked these TV Christmas specials in America. I always liked the creatures in the Harryhausen-type films, but really these American Christmas specials were probably the thing that really made me want to do it.” He added, “The new film is less influenced by stop-motion movies than it is by Akira Kurosawa.”

Isle of Dogs is scheduled for theaters on April 20, 2018.