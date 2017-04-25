Emma Watson: Being called a role model 'puts the fear of God into me'

Emma Watson has fearlessly faced down dark wizards, beastly captors, and apocalyptic floods, but there is one thing that can still freak her out: expectations.

Speaking to fellow actress Jessica Chastain for the May issue of Interview magazine, Watson opened up about her Hollywood career, her work as a U.N. Women Goodwill Ambassador, and her public perception.

“When people call me a role model it puts the fear of God into me,” Watson said, “because I feel like I’m destined to fail.”

The Harry Potter and Beauty and the Beast star acknowledged that as her fame and exposure have increased, so has the pressure to deliver.

“When I was auditioning to play Hermione, I had this fearlessness, because I wasn’t aware of anyone else,” she said. “I just knew I loved that girl and I loved that role and I loved that world, and I went for it. But now I have this other thing to overcome, like in Beauty and the Beast I sang for the first time, and journalists would ask me, ‘Do you think you’re going to be able to pull it off?’ There’s an incredible awareness that I have to push through. The night before I gave my speech at the U.N., I was an emotional wreck. I thought I was going to hyperventilate.”

Going outside her comfort zone has paid off, though. “I think my mistakes have made me much stronger,” Watson said. “It’s nice to know that things don’t ultimately break you; that you need to go there to know.”

Watson also shared some relaxation strategies, which include baking (her chocolate chip banana bread is “on another level”), spending quality time with her cat, traveling, and dancing.

“I’m the girl who will get up and dance with zero alcohol in her system,” she said. “You need give me no excuse. A great song comes on and I’m there; it’s happening.”

Read Watson and Chastain’s full conversation on the Interview website, and see Watson’s cover above.