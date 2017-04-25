Adam Sandler and Chris Rock reteam for Netflix comedy The Week Of

Adam Sandler and Chris Rock are buddying up once again. The Grown Ups and Grown Ups 2 costars will reunite to topline Netflix’s wedding comedy The Week Of, the streaming service announced Tuesday.

Slated to debut next year, the film will chronicle the seven days leading up to nuptials in which Sandler’s daughter is marrying Rock’s son.

Robert Smigel, a Saturday Night Live alum and frequent Sandler collaborator, will direct from a script he wrote with Sandler. Production is set to begin this summer on Long Island.

The Week Of represents the fourth entry in Sandler’s original four-picture deal with Netflix, which was re-upped for another quartet of movies last month. Rock is no stranger to Netflix either, having partnered with the company for two stand-up specials. He also makes a cameo in Sandler’s latest Netflix release, Sandy Wexler.

Netflix’s chief content officer, Ted Sarandos, said in a statement that Sandler and Rock “are cornerstones of the Netflix comedy family, and we are over the moon about these two legends reuniting to give our members worldwide a healthy dose of the hilarity that they have been creating together for years.”