War Machine director on new 'batsh-- crazy' Brad Pitt film

War Machine may sound like a violent military drama in the vein of Zero Dark Thirty, but it’s actually a pitch-black satire about the war in Afghanistan, led by a broadly comedic performance from Brad Pitt (Allied) as a decorated general brought in to salvage the operation.

Director David Michôd (Animal Kingdom) admits Machine, which debuts May 26 on Netflix, is “tonally schizophrenic,” and that’s the point.

“There was something so wildly crazy-bordering-on-absurd about the machinations of that world,” he says. “I was immediately attracted to making a movie, not just about a general who’s kind of detached from the world but also making a movie that was kind of batsh– crazy.”

Smells like victory.

Check out a new photo from War Machine above.