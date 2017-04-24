The extravagant cost of growing up like Richie Rich

Ever wonder what it was like to grow up Rich — as in the eponymous character in Richie Rich?

In the 1994 comedy, Richie is the world’s wealthiest kid and the son of a billionaire businessman. But his affluent parents paid a pretty penny to keep their son happy. Richie grew up with his own rollercoaster, a private McDonald’s within his family’s estate, and even private baseball lessons from the New York Yankees. (And let’s not forget that Richie was also lucky enough to have his own private butler, all day, every day, to cater to his every need.)

To find out what it would really cost to grow up as Richie Rich — and how much his parents spent to maintain that lifestyle — check out the video above.