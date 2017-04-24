Rough Night: Get a new look at Scarlett Johansson’s wild bachelorette comedy

To read more from EW’s Summer Movie Preview, pick up the new issue of Entertainment Weekly on stands now, or buy it here. Don’t forget to subscribe for more exclusive interviews and photos, only in EW.

Lucia Aniello is no stranger to raunchy female comedy, having directed multiple episodes of Broad City, but her film debut, Rough Night, would make even Abbi and Ilana blush.

Scarlett Johansson, Zoë Kravitz, Kate McKinnon, Jillian Bell, and Ilana Glazer play old friends whose bachelorette party goes off the rails, resulting in a dead male stripper. Also starring? Aniello’s partner Paul W. Downs, who co-wrote the script with her and plays the fiancé of Johansson’s character.

“It is kind of a unique experience to direct your boyfriend, who you have made the choice to cast as Scarlett Johansson’s love interest,” Aniello says. At least he’s not the dead stripper.

Rough Night opens June 16. See an exclusive new photo from the film above.