Madonna biopic Blonde Ambition in the works at Universal

Strike a movie pose.

Madonna’s rise to fame is getting the big-screen treatment as Universal has optioned the rights to Blonde Ambition, EW has confirmed. The biopic about the legendary musician was written by Elyse Hollander and previously topped 2016’s Black List, the industry’s ranking of the best unproduced screenplays.

Blonde Ambition is set in early 1980s New York and follows the young singer as she struggles to get her debut album released while also contending with her burgeoning fame, romance, and a male-dominated industry.

The project has a couple of big-name backers, with Brett Ratner (Rush Hour) and Michael De Luca (Fifty Shades of Grey) on board to produce.

Universal has had recent success with music biopics. In 2015, Straight Outta Compton, which told the story of Ice Cube and Dr. Dre’s N.W.A., was both a critical and commercial success, earning more than $200 million at the box office.

THR first reported the news.