Faye Dunaway felt 'very guilty' after Oscars mixup

Faye Dunaway has broken her public silence about the Oscars mishap that led to her and Warren Beatty mistakenly announcing La La Land as best picture instead of Moonlight earlier this year.

In an interview with NBC Nightly News‘ Lester Holt on Monday, the venerable actress recalled being “completely stunned” by the mixup and feeling “very guilty” afterward.

“I thought, ‘I could have done something, surely,” Dunaway said. “Why didn’t I see Emma Stone’s name on the top of the card?”

At the February ceremony, Dunaway and Beatty reunited to mark the 50th anniversary of Bonnie and Clyde and to bestow the evening’s biggest prize. The duo, however, were handed the wrong envelope: Instead of receiving one with the best picture winner, they received a redundant envelope naming Emma Stone as best actress for La La Land. (Two complete sets of winners’ envelopes were present, with one held on each side of the stage.)

Beatty was visibly perplexed by the card and showed it to Dunaway, who thought he was hamming it up.

“He took the card out, and he didn’t say anything,” Dunaway told Holt. “He paused, he looked over me, offstage, he looked around, and I finally said, ‘You’re impossible.’ I thought he was joking. I mean, I thought he was stalling. Warren’s like that. He kind of holds the power and makes you wait … but it’s part of his charm.”

Not noticing Stone’s name on the card, Dunaway announced La La Land as best picture, and it took two minutes — and two and a half acceptance speeches — for the error to be corrected. Both the film academy and accounting firm PricewaterhouseCoopers, which tabulates the votes and manages the envelopes, apologized for the snafu.

Watch a clip from Dunaway’s interview above.