Exclusive clip from occult horror film A Dark Song has the rite stuff

In the new, Must List-approved horror film A Dark Song, a heartbroken woman named Sophia (Catherine Walker) recruits an alcoholic and anti-social occultist called Joseph (Steve Oram from Ben Wheatley’s serial killer comedy Sightseers) to help her perform an ancient, lengthy, and physically grueling ritual at a remote house in the wilds of Northern Wales.

Hey, what can possibly go wrong with that great plan?

But are the terrifying occurrences which begin to beset Walker and Oram’s characters as the days turn into weeks and weeks into months actually happening? Or are these two alleged black magic exponents going plum insane?

A Dark Song is written and directed by first-time filmmaker Liam Gavin. The film will be released theatrically by IFC Midnight on April 28 and will also be available to watch on VOD and digital platforms.

Watch the film’s trailer and an exclusive clip above.