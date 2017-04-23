Box office report: Fate of the Furious spends second week at No. 1

The Fate of the Furious continues its winning streak as it races to the top for the second week in a row.

Following its record-breaking debut last week, the adrenaline-fueled car flick (and the eighth installment in the popular Universal action series) pulled in an estimated $38.7 million at the domestic box office, still managing to secure a first place finish despite the (expected) 61 percent drop in earnings — and marking yet another significant decrease in the franchise: Furious 7 earned $73 million in its second week alone.

Nonetheless, the film, which scored an A on CinemaScore and boasts a diverse and big-name cast, remains an international juggernaut, bringing in an estimated $163.4 million in 65 territories. With an estimated worldwide total of $908.4 million in only its second week — and with the film yet to open in Japan — the film is expected to cross the $1 billion mark by its third week out.

Coming in second once again is The Boss Baby, which barely takes a hit with its 20 percent drop, as it continues to perform well, pulling in an estimated $12.8 million in what is now its fourth week out, making for an estimated $137 million domestic haul for the Alec Baldwin-starring animated film.

Similarly, Beauty and the Beast remains a family favorite both domestically and internationally (having recently opened at No. 1 in Japan) with its enduring popularity carrying it well past an estimated $1,100.3 million mark in terms of worldwide earnings. However, with an estimated domestic earning of $471.1 million, it may knock out Star Wars: Episode 1 for the title of the 10th highest grossing movie of all time (adjusted for inflation) domestically.

Cracking the box office top five this week is Born In China, which debuts in fourth place with an estimated $5.1 million following its recent North American release. Combined with the $9.4 million it earned in China last year, the John Krasinski-narrated, China-set nature documentary is set to take in an estimated $14.6 million worldwide. It also marks the highest grossing Disney nature documentary opening so far, with previous features Monkey Kingdom and Bears, earning $4.5 million and $4.7 million respectively.

And completing the top five list is Going In Style, which continues to perform steadily among its older target audience, remaining in fifth place for the second week in a row as it earns an estimated $5 million in its third week. The Zach Braff-directed update of the 1979 heist comedy ends this weekend with an estimated domestic total of $31.8 million.

A little further down in the top 10 is Denise Di Novi’s directorial debut Unforgettable. The R-rated drama, which stars Katherine Heigl as the ex-wife of the man Rosario Dawson’s character is engaged to, performed poorly, only earning an estimated $4.8 million following and failing to leave a mark on audiences, who gave it a C on CinemaScore.

At No. 9 is Open Road Films’ The Promise, a period drama set during the events of the Armenian genocide, starring Christian Bale, Oscar Isaac, and Charlotte Le Bon. The Terry George-directed film only pulled in an estimated $4 million dollar in 2,251 locations. However, as noted in social media posts by celebrities of Armenian descent like Cher and Kim Kardashian, one of the major goals of the film was to raise awareness of the issue rather than earn a profit. And given the film’s A- score on CinemaScore, it seems to have succeeded in doing so.

And rounding off the top 10 is The Lost City of Z, which opened in 614 theaters to an estimated total of $2.1 million for only its second week.

Per ComScore, overall box office is up 5.7 percent the same frame last year. Check out the April 21-23 box office estimates below.

1 – The Fate of the Furious – $38.7 million

2 – The Boss Baby – $ 12.8 million

3 – Beauty and the Beast – $10 million

4 – Born In China – $5.1 million

5 – Going In Style – $5 million

6 – Smurfs: The Lost Village – $4.8 million

7 – Unforgettable – $4.8 million

8 – Gifted – $4.5 million

9 – The Promise – $4.1 million

10 – The Lost City of Z – $2.1 million