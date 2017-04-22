Steven Spielberg, Bryan Singer's Queen film land awards season releases

Steven Spielberg and Bryan Singer’s latest films are better positioned to become awards season contenders.

Accompanying announcements for three X-Men installments and four Avatar sequels, 20th Century Fox revealed a host of release dates for the studio’s upcoming slate. Spielberg’s Pentagon Papers drama, which stars Tom Hanks and Meryl Streep, will debut in select theaters this Dec. 22 before going wide on Jan. 12, 2018.

The film, about The Washington Post‘s role in exposing the Pentagon Papers, was said to be titled The Post, though Fox maintains its untitled status.

Next year’s schedule continues to inflate: Singer’s Bohemian Rhapsody, starring Mr. Robot‘s Rami Malek as legendary Queen frontman Freddie Mercury, has a prime holiday spot on Dec. 25, 2018. Also on the docket is Red Sparrow; Jennifer Lawrence re-teams with her Hunger Games director Francis Lawrence on the story of a Russian intelligence agent. The film was originally scheduled for release on Nov. 10 of this year as a first look was unveiled at CinemaCon. It will now bow March 2, 2018.

Later in the year, Steve McQueen will premiere the impressive cast of his heist thriller Widows on Nov. 16, 2018 with a wide awards season release. Viola Davis, Liam Neeson, Elizabeth Debicki, Cynthia Erivo, Michelle Rodriguez, Daniel Kaluuya, and André Holland fill out the cast with a script from Gone Girl‘s Gillian Flynn.

Elsewhere, Kingsman: The Golden Circle (now Sept. 22, 2017) and Murder on the Orient Express (Nov. 10, 2017) received earlier releases, while Fox bumped Maze Runner: The Death Cure (Feb. 9, 2018) and The Predator (Aug. 3, 2018). Lastly, The Kid Who Would Be King is scheduled for Sept. 28, 2018.