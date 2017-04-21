Thriller The Endless has hilarious new Tribeca promo

The Endless is the new, screening-at-Tribeca film from Aaron Moorhead and Justin Benson — directors of the Lovecraftian love story, Spring — and it looks to be a serious proposition in more ways than one. Rather more jocular? A new promo for the film in which the duo reveal how they were able to perform so many tasks on the project, which they co-directed, co-edited, co-produced, and in which they star.

In The Endless, the filmmakers play brothers Aaron and Justin who, after escaping a cult as children, are living hand-to-mouth a decade later, until they receive a mysterious message in the mail that seems to be from their former “family.” Aaron insists they go back to investigate, and the protective Justin reluctantly agrees, concerned about returning to the place they worked so hard to leave behind. Once there, Aaron is quickly drawn back under the sway of the cult’s intensely magnetic leader Hal (Tate Ellington), while Justin remains uneasy. Soon inexplicable happenings begin to occur in the group’s desert encampment, and both Aaron and Justin are forced to conclude that the unsettling events seem to be in line with the cult’s strange and supernatural axioms.

Watch a clip from the film and that new promo, above.

The Endless receives its world premiere tonight at the Tribeca Film Festival.