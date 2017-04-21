Steven Spielberg, Jordan Peele toast new Universal movie theater

Filmmakers Steven Spielberg, Jordan Peele, Will Packer, and Jason Blum were among the inaugural crowd at the grand opening of Universal CityWalk’s newly renovated movie theater, Universal Cinema.

Though already a mainstay of Hollywood movie theaters, the multi-million dollar renovation comes with a new tagline in mind: See movies where movies are made. To that end, a director like Spielberg was an all-star choice to officiate the cinema’s April 20 opening, as the movie-making legend has enjoyed a slew of his greatest successes through Universal, including E.T., Jaws and Jurassic Park (all of which became rides at the studio’s theme parks).

Spielberg joined NBCUniversal vice chairman Ron Meyer in addressing the crowd at the refurbished movie theater, which boasts state-of-the-art technology and all those fun bells and whistles of next-gen sound and 4K laser projection, which is something that’s more appreciated the less you actually know about it.

“Universal Studios has been a part of my life for as long as I could actually remember my life,” Spielberg remarked to the audience before discussing his experience going from a backlot boy to one of Universal’s top VIPs. Watch his comments above.