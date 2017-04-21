Ryan Reynolds horrified a fan got his name tattooed on their butt

If there’s one thing fans have learned about Ryan Reynolds over the years, it’s that the Deadpool and Life star loves a good joke. One fan, however, may have taken a joke too far even for Reynolds.

Back in March, Twitter user @poolspidey tweeted at Reynolds saying that if the actor liked their tweet, they’d get Reynolds’ name tattooed on their butt. Reynolds did in fact like the tweet, and @poolspidey followed through on their promise. A few weeks later, they tweeted a picture of their brand-new tattoo of Reynolds’ name written in alternating black and red letters on their backside. Earlier this week, Reynolds responded.

“Oh god. Oh. Dear. God. What have you done!?” The actor tweeted. “Thankfully, all the letters in my name are silent.”

All’s well that ends well.

@VancityReynolds if you like this i'll tattoo your name on my butt — dustin (@poolspidey) March 5, 2017

Oh god. Oh. Dear. God. What have you done!? Thankfully, all the letters in my name are silent. https://t.co/Tf1E6BfBcC — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) April 20, 2017