Margot Robbie in talks to play Queen Elizabeth in Mary Queen of Scots

Margot Robbie has found herself a royal squad.

The Suicide Squad breakout is in talks to star as Queen Elizabeth in Mary Queen of Scots, EW has confirmed. If she officially signs on, Robbie will join two-time Academy Award nominee Saoirse Ronan, who will play Mary Stuart.

Directed by Josie Rourke, the film is based on the true story of Stuart’s attempted usurping of her cousin’s throne. Forced to flee her own land in Scotland, Stuart was eventually imprisoned in England and executed for plotting to assassinate Elizabeth.

This is the latest project for the busy Australian actress, who stole the show in Suicide Squad as Harley Quinn. A Quinn spin-off is among Robbie’s upcoming projects, which also includes portraying disgraced figure skater Tonya Harding in I, Tonya and Winnie the Pooh author A.A. Milne’s wife in Goodbye Christopher Robin.

Variety first reported the news.