Harry Styles maybe revealed whether he auditioned to play young Han Solo

Harry Styles has already gone solo, but did he almost become Han Solo?

During an appearance on The Graham Norton Show, the One Direction alum and Dunkirk star was asked to respond to rumors about him by only using facial expressions. Among the wild queries were whether he had a romantic relationship with President Barack Obama and if he and fellow One Directioner Liam Payne contracted a disease from a koala bear.

But, the most interesting and possibly realistic topic was when Styles was asked if he auditioned to play young Han Solo in the upcoming Star Wars spin-off. His initial reaction got Norton and the audience excited, which quickly caused Styles to shake his head and yell at comedian Rob Brydon’s assertion that the answer was yes.

While the mystery of Styles’ possible audition is far from solved, Alden Ehrenreich did score the role in Christopher Miller and Phil Lord’s Star Wars standalone film. The singer will make his big screen acting debut in Christopher Nolan’s World War II epic Dunkirk, set for a July 21 release.

Watch the video above.