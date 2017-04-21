To read more from EW’s Summer Movie Preview, pick up the new issue of Entertainment Weekly on stands Friday, or buy it here. Don’t forget to subscribe for more exclusive interviews and photos, only in EW.

By the end of the first Guardians of the Galaxy film, it was clear that the titular team of superheroes had five members: Chris Pratt’s Star-Lord, Zoe Saldana’s Gamora, Dave Bautista’s Drax the Destroyer, the Bradley Cooper-voiced Rocket, and the Vin Diesel-orated Groot. But will that remain the lineup through to the end of James Gunn’s sequel, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2? Maybe not.

A lot of the marketing materials for the film have seemingly expanded the core characters to include Michael Rooker’s blue-skinned Yondu and Pom Klementieff’s new character, Mantis. So, what’s the scoop? Well, the scoop is that the Guardians lineup is indeed not written in stone.

“There will be new members by the end of the movie,” says Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 executive producer Jonathan Schwartz. “And allies who maybe aren’t with them at the end of the movie necessarily, [and who] go off on their own adventures. But the makeup of the Guardians will evolve.”

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 hits theaters on May 5.