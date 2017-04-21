Warner Bros. is conjuring up a sibling to join Eddie Redmayne in the next Fantastic Beasts film.

Green Room and Assassin’s Creed star Callum Turner is in talks to play Scamander’s brother in the next installment in J.K. Rowling’s wizarding world saga, EW has learned.

Jude Law is attached to play young Dumbledore in the follow-up to last fall’s Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, while Redmayne is expected to return as Scamander — as is Johnny Depp, who played the dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald. David Yates will also be back to direct the sequel.

Rowling made her screenwriting debut on the first Fantastic Beasts and returned to write the screenplay for the next installment. Plot details have been kept under wraps aside from the studio teasing that the story will “move deeper into an increasingly dark time for the wizarding world, where Newt and our other heroes have to decide on their allegiances.”

Shooting is set to begin this summer for the as-yet-untitled film, which will arrive in theaters on Nov. 16, 2018.

News of Turner’s talks on the project was first reported by Variety.