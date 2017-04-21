Watch a clip from new true crime doc The Death and Life of Marsha P. Johnson

Documentary filmmaker David France scored an Oscar nomination in 2013 for his debut film, How to Survive a Plague, which focused on the early days of the AIDS epidemic. France could be on track for more awards attention this year with his timely, fascinating new documentary The Death and Life of Marsha P. Johnson, a compelling detective story about a New York City transgender icon who died 25 years ago. The doc receives its world premiere Friday at the Tribeca Film Festival. Click here for tickets and more info.

In 1992, Marsha P. Johnson, cofounder of the activist group Street Transvestites Action Revolutionaries and a veteran of the Stonewall uprising, was found floating in the Hudson River off of the Christopher Street pier in NYC’s Greenwich Village. Police deemed her death a suicide but many of her friends and members of the community were skeptical of that ruling. In the clip above, activist Victoria Cruz inquires about Johnson’s case with a former NYPD detective — with suspiciously gruff and uncooperative results.

The Death and Life of Marsha P. Johnson counts Tony winner Sara Ramirez (Spamalot, Grey’s Anatomy) among its executive producers. Stay tuned here for more details on the film.