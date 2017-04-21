Chris Pratt shoots down Jurassic World fan theory

And another fan theory seemingly bites the dust.

If you like Jurassic World, you’ve probably heard this one: the boy Dr. Grant spooked in the first Jurassic Park movie grows up to become Chris Pratt’s raptor expert, Owen, in Colin Trevorrow’s 2015 sequel. Trevorrow himself playfully responded to the theory, “I’m not sure I want to answer because the speculation is so much fun. Let’s not kill the fun.”

Pratt, however, offered this response when asked by The Huffington Post during press rounds for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2: “I have heard about that. I don’t see it as being true.”

He added, “It’s sweet though. And I love that kid, and I love the idea of that possibility, but I do officially say, as the bastion of Owen’s backstory, but not the creator of the character, that’s not true. It’d be cooler if it was.”

It would be cooler, indeed; the kid who called the raptor “a 6-foot turkey” now studies, trains, and bonds with the ferocious creature. Whit Hertford, who played the boy, tweeted in 2015, “For the record, @prattprattpratt is not playing a grown up version of my character in @JurrasicWorld. that role is mine, dammit!”

Oh well, at least fans can now devote more time to Jurassic World 2 theories.

Trevorrow returns to produce the sequel, which Pratt teased will be “darker” and “scarier.” J.A. Bayona (A Monster Calls) is at the helm this time around with a cast that includes Bryce Dallas Howard, Ted Levine, Justice Smith, Geraldine Chaplin, and a mysterious young girl featured in the first-look image.

Jurassic World 2 is scheduled for theaters on June 22, 2018.