How big of a stoner was Anne Hathaway? 'Not a little one!'

Anne Hathaway’s days of smoking pot are a thing of the past — or so she claims.

During an appearance on Thursday’s Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Hathaway dished on her smoking habits in honor of 4/20 during a game of “Plead the Fifth.”

When Cohen asked the actress how big of a stoner she was, Hathaway replied, “Not a little one!”

But considering the fact that she was on national television, the new mother, 34, claimed she was on the straight and narrow.

“Here’s the thing though,” she continued. “I’m a parent and I don’t feel like getting arrested, so I’m gonna say zero. I guess I just should’ve pleaded the 5th on that one, but I don’t have a card or anything.”

While she played coy about her smoking habits, Hathaway wasn’t afraid to laugh at herself when discussing her 2013 Oscar win.

When asked who she was most excited to beat at the awards ceremony, she replied, “None of them, none of them. Believe me, at that point, I would’ve been happy to see any of them up there giving a speech instead of me.”

When Cohen asked why, Hathaway laughed and said, “You know why,” referring to her infamous speech.

This article originally appeared in People.com