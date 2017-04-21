5 high-grossing page-to-screen adaptations

Book-to-movie adaptations are commonplace in Hollywood as studios turn to popular titles with built-in audiences when deciding which projects to greenlight. The desired end goal, of course, is to have a franchise like The Hunger Games or Lord of the Rings on your hands — both of which were based on popular novel series, and both of which became billion-dollar international film franchises.

These and more — like Jurassic Park, based on the classic Michael Crichton novel from 1990 — are well known page-to-screen projects, as examined in the Coinage video above. Take a look to see which five are among the high-grossing adaptations — one ran all the way to the top of the box office when it opened in 1994 and earned nearly $680 million worldwide, and the top earner is pure magic.