Zach Braff talks remaking Going in Style with his dream cast

For Zach Braff’s latest project, a remake of the 1979 movie Going in Style, the actor-director worked with his dream cast. Going in Style, the tale of three life-long friends who risk everything to take on the bank that caused their financial demise, stars Morgan Freeman, Michael Caine, Alan Arkin, and Ann-Margret.

But Braff doesn’t take credit for landing the big names.

“I have to give credit where credit is due,” explains Braff. “Ted Melfi (Hidden Figures) just wrote this wonderful script. In the wrong hands, the script could’ve been really bad. They (Freeman, Caine, and Arkin) read it, and they loved it, and they all signed on one by one. Then we needed the love interest for Alan Arkin, and we thought who better than Ann-Margret because we want a female living legend to go with our male living legends.”

While Braff admits taking on a project of such magnitude was “completely intimidating,” he says his cast was “game to do it all.”

“They rarely said no to doing something, and I had pretty elaborate stunt sequences with them riding this stolen electric shopping cart through the streets of Williamsburg and weaving in and out of cars and firing guns,” he said. “The stunt men did very little of it. … [The actors] loved it. I think they got adrenaline from it.”

Other fun secrets from the set? Freeman lost a bet to Braff and had to record his outgoing voicemail message. According to Braff, it’s a common request for the Shawshank Redemption star.

Going in Style is in theaters now. Watch the full interview above.