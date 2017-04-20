Oprah Winfrey addresses Terms of Endearment remake rumors

Earlier this winter, reports surfaced that Empire co-creator Lee Daniels and his Butler star Oprah Winfrey are reteaming for a remake of the 1983 classic Terms of Endearment. Winfrey says this is all a little premature.

“I heard that too,” Winfrey tells EW. “Lee and I had a conversation a couple months ago about Terms of Endearment. Last I heard, it was gonna be a play on Broadway. Then, I read somewhere that I’m doing Terms of Endearment.”

RELATED VIDEO: Why Oprah Felt ‘Intimidated’ To Star In The Immortal Life Of Henrietta Lacks

Adds Winfrey, “If I’m doing it, I don’t know that I’m doing it. I don’t have a contract or a proposal or a script or nothing. Okay. There you go.”

It wouldn’t be a complete shock to see it come together: Winfrey is acting much more these days between A Wrinkle in Time, Greenleaf, and her new HBO film The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks, premiering this Saturday at 8 p.m. ET.